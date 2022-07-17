DOJ launch investigation into Maryland State Police for discriminatory hiring practices

The investigation comes after Black troopers within the police department accused the agency of these discriminatory issues in 2021.

MARYLAND, USA — Editor's Note: This video is from Oct. 2017 about the allegations of racism and favoritism at Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD).

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday they are launching an investigation into the Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP) to determine if they have been racially discriminatory in hiring and promotion practices.

This is not a new issue that has come to light within the state. In Dec. 2018, a case was filed by the United Black Police Officers Association, the Hispanic National Law Enforcement Association and 12 PGPD officers, alleging they were "forced to endure a work environment pervaded by race discrimination and retaliation."

After 2.5 years and nearly $26 million fighting a workplace discrimination lawsuit, Prince George's County paid a group of officers of color $2.3 million to settle.

Years after the PGPD issue was settled, the Maryland State Police are facing a similar issue in the workplace.

“Discrimination has no place in any workplace, and especially in law enforcement agencies,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said. “Our investigation will determine whether the Maryland Department of State Police has created racially discriminatory barriers for Black people seeking job opportunities and promotions and, if so, identify the reforms necessary to ensure equal employment opportunities. All communities deserve law enforcement agencies that are built upon principles of fairness and equity.”

The investigation comes after Black troopers within the police department accused the agency of these discriminatory issues in 2021. Maryland State Sen. Joanne Benson of Prince George's County met with the more than 20 Black troopers who provided her with documented evidence of the claims.

Benson said she has concerns about the low number of ranking Black troopers in the agency. At the time the initial claims were made, according to statistics provided by Maryland State Police, Black officers made up 8.9% of high-ranking commissioned officers and 11% of the agency’s non-commissioned officers, with very few rising to lieutenants.

“This office strives to protect the civil rights of all Marylanders, including the rights of our sworn law enforcement officers,” said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron for the District of Maryland. “This investigation also furthers our mission to restore trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve by ensuring fair employment practices by police departments.”