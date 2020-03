Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood closing over coronavirus concerns

The only other times Disneyland had unscheduled closures were after the assassination of President Kennedy, the Northridge Earthquake and the 9/11 attacks.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Both Disneyland and Universal Studios in Southern California will be closed most of the month of March over concerns about the coronavirus.

The California theme parks are closing Saturday through the end of the month.

According to a Disney Parks announcement, Disneyland's cast members and other crew who run the park will continue to be paid. Disneyland has around 31,000 employees.

The Florida theme park, Disney World and resort, said it was also closing due to coronavirus concerns.

Universal Studios Hollywood also announced Thursday it will be closing until March 28. The park will close starting Saturday, March 14, "out of an abundance of caution." The company said Universal CityWalk will remain open.

The closures come after California Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended the cancellation of gatherings across the state with 250 or more people.

Disneyland said in a statement on Thursday that the resort in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim, and Disney California Adventure next door, will both remain closed through the end of the month. Like Universal's CityWalk, Downtown Disney will also stay open.

Disneyland says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.

Other California theme parks like Knott's Berry Farm have yet to say whether they will also close down.

Disney World and the resorts in Florida are not included in the California parks' closing.

This is only the fourth time Disneyland has had an unscheduled closure since opening in 1955. The only other three times it did was in 1963 for a national day of mourning following the assassination of President Kennedy, in 1994 after the Northridge Earthquake and after the Sept. 11 attacks.