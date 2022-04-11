Investigators say the scene has been contained.

LA PLATA, Md. — Deputies with the Charles County Sheriff's Office and the La Plata Police Department are investigating after they found five people dead inside a home in La Plata, Maryland on Friday.

Charles County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Diane Richardson tells WUSA9 they received a 911 call that there had been a shooting inside a home on the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive.

"Investigators went inside and found all five people were deceased" said Richardson. She says all appear to be adults and that "investigators are working through the scene trying to positively identify the victims."

Richardson told WUSA9 the 911 call came from someone they're calling a witness. "I can only tell you that a witness called 911 and reported a shooting I cannot elaborate" she said.

Neighbors told WUSA9 there have been some issues at the home in the past.

"We have investigators looking into that but I can't confirm anything at this point," said Richardson.

She told WUSA9 that police have been in touch with the owner of the house, but wouldn't say if they currently live in the home or were renting it out. She also wouldn't confirm whether the homeowner was there when all of this unfolded.

La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner called it heartbreaking and "certainly way out of the ordinary."

"It's heartbreaking for this community and we grieve with the community as they mourn this loss of their neighbors, their friends" Chief Schinner said.

The victims have not been identified and police have not released a possible motive.

When asked about any possible suspects, police would only say the situation had been contained and that there is no threat to anyone else.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

