Democrats prepare to unload on Sanders for big debate

No fewer than three Sanders rivals unleashed paid attack ads against him.

Democratic rivals are hoping to knock Bernie Sanders off his front-runner perch in a debate before a critical South Carolina primary that could dramatically reshape the race.

The Vermont senator is facing an unprecedented assault from his Democratic rivals as the party's turbulent nomination fight threatens to explode on the debate stage Tuesday night. No fewer than three Sanders rivals unleashed paid attack ads against him. And several outside groups traditionally aligned with Democrats worked to undermine Sanders' standing with key constituencies.

The infighting came just hours before seven candidates were set to meet for the party's 10th and perhaps most consequential debate of the 2020 primary season. New York Rep. Gregory Meeks told reporters according to the Associated Press, “Too often, Bernie Sanders has been on the wrong side of history, missing in action or unable to make progress on virtually every issue for black voters.” Meeks said viewers will “see a 180-degree shift tonight” from Bloomberg.

The widespread analysis last week was that Bloomberg had a terrible debate, particularly the first hour when Warren hit him time and again on several issues from his time as both a businessman and the mayor of New York City. Some suggested Bloomberg was unprepared.