CRYPTO 101: What is cryptocurrency?

Super Bowl commercials, social media ads and all this talk about Bitcoin. If it wasn't obvious before, cryptocurrency has officially hit the mainstream.

Encryption, Bitcoin, digital wallets and private keys. These are all cryptocurrency terms you might have heard before, but what do they mean?

Cryptocurrency is a currency or a medium of exchange that is based on solving code. The very word itself is two words combined. Cryptography, the study, and practice of sending secure messages or data between two or more parties and currency, a system of money.

Bidisha Chakrabarty, Ph.D., from Saint Louis University, broke down cryptocurrency into three parts.

“To restrict it to the definition of cryptocurrency, it’s these currencies which are cryptographic, which means they have to be digitized, encrypted and decentralized,” said Chakrabarty.

Unlike cash or gold, cryptocurrency does not exist physically but exists on computers in a series of digits, hence making it digitized. Cryptocurrency is not measured in quantities like the dollar, for instance, but it is expressed in digits of zero and one. Because cryptocurrency is expressed in digits, that means it is encrypted and stored on a network of computers.

“What this process does, very simply is it takes this original representation of the currency, the cryptocurrency that you're trying to keep, and then it encrypts it, you know, call it a plain text. And then when you send it to someone, just like you would be doing a transaction with any currency that you're letting someone use, you're going to give them some way of decoding it on their side,” said Chakrabarty.

With centralized currencies like the U.S. dollar, transactions are verified by going through your bank, but when it comes to cryptocurrency, the process is different. This is when the blockchain comes in.

According to Coinbase, a blockchain is a list of transactions that anyone can view and verify. The blockchain technology makes it possible to transfer money online without a middleman.

“Cryptocurrencies use blockchains to maintain these transactions, and because these cryptocurrency transactions are maintained in this blockchain, there is no need for any central party like a bank,” said Chakrabarty.