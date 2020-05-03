Court blocks 'Remain in Mexico' policy on part of US border

The Trump administration says it's asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

SAN DIEGO — A federal appeals court says it will halt a policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings next week unless the U.S. Supreme Court steps in sooner.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says its order issued Wednesday would take effect only along the border with Arizona and California.

It declined to block the “Remain in Mexico” policy in New Mexico and Texas.