Coronavirus disrupts global fight to save endangered species

Some are struggling to contain intentionally set rainforest fires, and others will have no revenue for programs to protect endangered animals.

The coronavirus pandemic is hampering the ability of scientists to protect threatened species and habitats, from South American rainforests to African savannahs.

In Brazil, scientists monitoring the devastating impacts of yellow fever on endangered golden lion tamarins are unable to work in closed forest reserves.

In Guatemala, indigenous communities that monitor rainforests are struggling with one of the worst fire seasons in three decades — fires deliberately set to clear land for illegal cattle ranching — as government resources are diverted to pandemic relief efforts.