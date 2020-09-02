China's virus death toll at 811, surpasses SARS but new cases fall

The number of new cases reported over the last 24 hours fell significantly, something experts see as a sign the spread of the virus may be slowing.

BEIJING, China — Mainland China's death toll from the new virus outbreak has risen to 811, surpassing the number of fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS pandemic.

However, the number of new cases reported over the last 24 hours on Sunday fell significantly from the previous period, something experts see as a sign the spread of the virus may be slowing.

Another 89 deaths were reported, while 2,656 new cases were added for a total of 37,198.

On Saturday, 3,399 cases were reported for the previous 24 hours.

SARS is widely considered to have killed 774 people and sickened 8,098, mainly in mainland China and Hong Kong.