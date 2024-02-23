Organic chicken bone broth sold at Costco recalled for possible contamination

A letter to members explained the recalled bone broth could spoil earlier than expected.

WASHINGTON — If you shop at Costco, you may want to check your pantry to make sure any bone broth you purchased over the past year isn't part of a new recall.

In a letter posted on Costco's website, TreeHouse Foods announced that its 32-ounce containers of Culinary Treasures Organic Chicken Bone Broth is being recalled because it "may have the potential for non-pathogenic microbial contamination."

While no illnesses have been reported, the letter explained the contamination could lead to "product bloating, shortened shelf-life and potential for early spoilage."

According to the big box retailer's website, the recalled broth was sold at select southeast warehouses.

The recall only includes the chicken bone broth with a Best By Date of Feb. 23, 2024, and a lot code of 98E08242. If you happen to have the recalled broth, you should throw it out or return it to Costco for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can also contact TreeHouse Foods at 800-236-1119, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. CT or via or email at THSConsumerAffairs@treehousefoods.com.

Earlier this month, Costco also recalled some of its Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup due to the presence of gluten despite being labeled gluten-free.The impacted products are the 8-2/32 Oz containers with lot number 1394066 and a use-by date of 11/23/23.

The company advises people with gluten sensitivity or intolerance to either return the product for a full refund or to throw it away.

KHOU 11's Sammy Turner contributed to this report.