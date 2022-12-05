'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies of cancer at age 71

Her family revealed the award-winning actress had “recently” been diagnosed with cancer.

WASHINGTON — Kirstie Alley, best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in "Cheers," has died at age 71 from a "recently discovered" cancer.

Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the "Cheers" star's death in a Twitter post on Monday night.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement read. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead, " her children added. "We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care."

Alley had starred in the NBC sitcom "Cheers" as Rebecca Howe from 1987 to 1993, earning an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.

She had her own sitcom on the network, “Veronica's Closet,” from 1997 to 2000.The two-time Emmy-winning actress also starred in the hit 1989 film "Look Who's Talking."

In the 1989 comedy “Look Who's Talking,” which gave her a major career boost, she played the mother of a baby who's inner thoughts were voiced by Bruce Willis. She would also appear in the 1990 sequel “Look Who's Talking Too."

John Travolta, her co-star in both films, paid her tribute in an Instagram post.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta said, along with a photo of Alley. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

