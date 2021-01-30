1st conspiracy charges against Proud Boys members in Capitol riot

Dominic Pezzola and William Pepe are accused of conspiring to obstruct law enforcement. Pezzola is also accused of using a riot shield to smash a window.

Two members of the far-right Proud Boys were charged with conspiracy Friday for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, reportedly the first conspiracy charges for that group stemming from the insurrection. Dominic Pezzola and William Pepe are accused of conspiring to obstruct law enforcement among other charges, the Department of Justice announced.

Both Pezzola, 43, of Rochester, N.Y, and Pepe, 31, of Beacon, N.Y., are also charged with civil disorder; unlawfully entering restricted buildings or grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds. Pezzola is additionally charged with obstruction of an official proceeding as well as robbery, assault and destruction of property charges.

The DOJ says Pezzola and Pepe worked to remove barricades and stealing Capitol Police property. Pezolla is also accused of ripping away an officer's riot shield as the officer was confronting others during the riot. Prosecutors say video shows Pezzola using that shield to smash a window at the Capitol.

The New York Times reports Pezzola and Pepe are the first Proud Boys members charged with conspiracy for the insurrection which followed then-President Donald Trump's rally that morning. The riot, which killed five people, happened as Congress was certifying President Joe Biden's election win.

Both men were arrested earlier this month.