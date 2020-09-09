California University of Pennsylvania football player dies of COVID-19 complications

One of his high school teammates called Jamain the 'most genuine & caring soul on this planet' and urged everyone to 'take this virus seriously.'

"Jamain was such a wonderful student with a smile on his face every time you saw him," California University of Pennsylvania Athletic Director Dr. Karen Hjerpe said in a statement. "His personality was contagious and he made such a positive impact on everyone he met."

Stephens played in 32 games over the last three seasons at Division II California University of Pennsylvania, which canceled its 2020 football season because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was a business administration major and set to be a senior defensive lineman on the team. His father, also named Jamain, played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1996 to 1998 and for the Bengals from 1999 to 2001.

The NCAA said in a statement that it joins Cal U "in mourning the loss of Jamain Stephens. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates during this time."

He was also known by the nickname "Juice," according to a post by his high school.

University of Pittsburgh safety Damar Hamlin, who played football with Stephens at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, tweeted that he was the "most genuine & caring soul on this planet."

"You touched so many w/ love & laughs. Cherish y’all brothers while they still here & PLEASE continue to take this virus seriously.. you’ll be missed dearly," Hamlin tweeted.