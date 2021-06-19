Vacationing kids cited for dragging Florida gator with noose

A trapper had to be called to remove the rope from around the gator's neck

PORT ST JOHN, Fla. — Three California children got in trouble after catching an alligator by its neck and dragging it to shore while vacationing near a Florida lake.

Authorities said the children hooked a noose around the gator at Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port St. John and dragged it to shore Thursday night. One 16-year-old was issued a citation for feeding, enticing or molesting alligators, according to Florida Wildlife Commission spokesperson Chad Weber.

The other two children are 6 and 8 years old and were not given any citations. Authorities said the vacationers were not familiar with local gator laws.