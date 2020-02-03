Buttigieg endorses Biden, Klobuchar drops out of the race

The Minnesota Senator along with former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg are set to endorse Joe Biden for the nomination Monday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is ending her presidential bid, multiple outlets reported on Monday.

The campaign confirmed to CNN she plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden at his Dallas rally Monday night in Texas. That's where she will formally announce the suspension of her campaign on the eve of Super Tuesday.

The decision comes just one day after former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg suspended his campaign. Billionaire activist Tom Steyer also suspended his campaign recently, making the announcement Saturday. Klobuchar was actively campaigning and spoke at a rally in Salt Lake City Monday morning, just hours before the decision was made public.

Pete Buttigieg is endorsing his former Democratic rival Joe Biden for president. Two people familiar with Buttigieg's decision say the former South Bend, Indiana mayor will appear with Biden at a rally in Dallas Monday night, a day after he dropped his own White House bid. They were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Buttigieg is the second 2020 candidate to exit the race and put his backing behind Biden.

Klobuchar announced her presidential campaign in the middle of a Minnesota snowstorm in February of 2019. The three-term senator generated support from many Democrats as well as a joint endorsement with Sen. Elizabeth Warren from the New York Times.

Klobuchar ran on a more moderate platform that many of her democratic rivals and touted her "grit" and Midwestern sensibilities. She finished fifth place in the Iowa caucus and third in New Hampshire, after a strong debate performance. However, the senator struggled in Nevada and South Carolina, finishing sixth in both states.