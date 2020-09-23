WATCH LIVE | Grand jury to announce decision on Breonna Taylor case

The announcement comes more than six months after Breonna Taylor was killed inside her apartment. Watch live coverage here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The grand jury is expected to announce a decision in the Breonna Taylor case to Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced a press conference following the grand jury's decision at 1:30 p.m. Editor's note: This story will be continually updated below. Refresh often for the latest update. All times listed in Eastern Time.

It has been nearly 200 days since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed inside her Louisville apartment by Louisville Metro police officers. According to LMPD, officers were executing a no-knock search warrant at Taylor's apartment as part of a drug investigation.

Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker admittedly fired towards the door thinking it was a break-in. His shot hit officer Johnathan Mattingly in the leg. Officer Myles Cosgrove and former officer Brett Hankison opened fire into the apartment. Taylor was struck multiple times.

"An investigation of this magnitude, when done correctly, requires time and patience. However, I can assure you at the end of our investigation, we will do what is right. We will find the truth," Cameron said.

1:15PM: The grand jury is expected to announce a decision to Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell. Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to speak after that, around 1:30 p.m.

12:30PM: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a mandatory curfew ahead of the announcement. Read more.

1:19 p.m.:

Who was Breonna Taylor?

Breonna Taylor was a decorated emergency medical technician, working for both Jewish and Norton Hospitals. Taylor loved her family and had an ambitious drive to succeed, according to those that knew her.

"All [Taylor] cared about was being great and helping people," Taylor’s mom said.

Taylor’s family members say that she was kind, hardworking, and honest.

“She (Breonna) was already an accomplished and certified EMT for the City of Louisville and currently worked for UofL as a medical tech," said Bonica Austin, Taylor’s aunt.

Taylor did not have a criminal background. Attorneys said no drugs and no cash were found in her apartment the night of her death.

She would have turned 27 on June 5.

Taylor’s family filed a lawsuit against the officers involved in the shooting on April 27. On September 15, the city of Louisville announced a $12 million settlement with Taylor's family -- the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case.

Nationwide there has been a call for the firing and arrest of the officers involved.

The protests began on May 28 after the release of the tapes of the 911 calls made by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, the night of the shooting.

For more than 100 days, protesters took to the streets calling for criminal charges to be filed against the officers involved in the shooting.

Even the $12 million settlement of the Taylor lawsuit against the city of Louisville, which also included police reforms, did little to slow the protests.