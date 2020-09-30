x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Nation World

'Borat' sequel to be released by Amazon before election

The streaming giant announced its plans to release the 'Borat' sequel before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

NEW YORK — Borat is back. Sacha Baron Cohen has filmed a sequel to his 2006 film “Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” that Amazon plans to release before the election.

The streaming giant confirmed Tuesday that it has acquired worldwide rights to the film.

Reports have steadily accumulated about the project throughout the summer as it was filmed in secret during the pandemic. In early July, Rudy Giuliani called the police on Cohen after an interview in which Cohen emerged in character. Giuliani told Page Six: “This guy comes running in wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace.”

In June, Cohen appeared at a far-right rally in Olympia, Washington, posing as a sponsor of the event. He led the crowd in a racially charged singalong.

RELATED: 'Borat' actor Sacha Baron Cohen accused of crashing right-wing rally in Olympia

Cohen originated the character of Borat Sagdiyev, a fictional Kazakh journalist, on his series “Da Ali G Show.” The 2006 film, directed by Larry Charles, grossed $262 million worldwide and was nominated for best-adapted screenplay.

RELATED: Everything coming and leaving Netflix in October 2020

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2006, file photo, actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character as Borat for the film premiere of "Borat" in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Borat is back. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

RELATED: Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

RELATED: Amazon to hire another 100,000 to keep up with online shopping surge