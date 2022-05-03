US 'ready to provide every possible assistance' to citizens after Brittney Griner's detainment

Secretary of State Antony Blinken answered a question about Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia.

ARIZONA, USA — The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the Moldovan President on Sunday to discuss humanitarian support as the Ukraine war rages and refugees flee to Moldova.

At the press conference, Blinken was asked the following questions by a New York Times reporter regarding Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner:

Q: Secretary Blinken, given that the State Department has again urged Americans to leave Russia immediately, are you considering closing the U.S. Embassy in Moscow? And regardless, what is the Biden administration doing about the detention of American basketball player Brittney Griner? Was this a retaliatory move by the Russian Government and was the announcement of her arrest yesterday {Saturday} what prompted the new travel alert?

"With regard to the individual you mentioned, there’s only so much I can say given the privacy considerations at this point," Blinken responded.

"Let me just say more generally, whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, we, of course, stand ready to provide every possible assistance, and that includes in Russia, as you know, and we’ve talked about this for a long time when we talk about seeking the release of Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed for some time, both of whom are unjustly detained. We have an embassy team that’s working on the cases of other Americans who are detained in Russia. We’re doing everything we can to see to it that their rights are upheld and respected."

He then indirectly answered the question about whether the travel alert was prompted by Griner's arrest.

"We’ve also advised Americans not to travel to Russia. Similarly, we’re advising Americans in Russia to leave. But from my perspective, in times like these, it’s important that we maintain our diplomatic contacts, that we maintain the diplomatic support, particularly support that we can provide to Americans who may need it. And so that’s what I’m focused on doing."

Many questions are still swirling around Griner’s overseas arrest on drug charges.

Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges reportedly containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of ten years in prison.

Phoenix Cannabis attorney Tom Dean said her punishment will depend on the amount.

"Her problem is that she’s in a country that has a reputation for exaggerating charges or amounts of substances and has very severe penalties in place," Dean said. "Russia is very unfriendly towards marijuana."

Both medical and recreational cannabis is illegal in the country.

"Under six grams is an administrative offense, more than six grams is criminal," Dean added.

