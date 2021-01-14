Expectant mom Bindi Irwin recreates late father's baby bump kiss photo

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell recreated a photo her parents took when her brother was still in the womb.

Bindi Irwin, daughter of late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, has recreated an adorable baby bump photo she and her parents took years ago.

Bindi, in her third trimester, posted the photo of husband Chandler Powell kissing her belly. Next to it was a photo of Steve and Bindi kissing the baby bump on Bindi's mom, Terri, when brother Robert was still growing inside.

“Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love," the 22-year-old posted on Twitter.

Bindi's baby is reportedly due in April. Following in the footsteps of her parents, she's also a wildlife conservationist.

Bindi made her television debut as a little girl seen around the world on her father's show "The Crocodile Hunter."

Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w7b9wAl5VO — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) January 14, 2021

Steve Irwin died in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray.

Powell is a native of Seffner, Florida, but lives in Australia now. Powell previously competed in wakeboarding professionally, but now works at the Australia Zoo in Queensland along with Bindi.