Baltimore public defenders want police ‘credibility’ list

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's public defenders have asked a judge to help them get a list of city police officers who the city's top prosecutor says have credibility issues.

State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has said her office had identified 305 officers with integrity issues and or allegations of integrity issues that could put them in jeopardy from testifying.