Baltimore businessman admits to bribing former lawmaker

Prosecutors accuse Lucas of making 11 payments to Glenn starting in May 2018.

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore businessman has pleaded guilty to two federal charges stemming from bribes totaling $42,500 that he paid to a former state lawmaker while she was still in office.

Lance Andre Lucas pleaded guilty Monday to federal honest services wire fraud and a travel act violation, admitting to bribing former state Del. Cheryl Diane Glenn.

Glenn pleaded guilty in January to accepting more than $33,000 in bribes from people other than Lucas.