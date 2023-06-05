Anna Shay, star of Netflix's 'Bling Empire,' dies of a stroke at 62

The 62-year-old quickly became an internet sensation after starring in season one of "Bling Empire."

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Anna Shay, the matriarch of the Netflix reality show "Bling Empire," has died at the age of 62 after suffering a stroke, according to multiple media reports.

Shay's family confirmed her unexpected death in a statement to People and USA Today.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” her family said in a statement to People. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

The 62-year-old heiress quickly gained fame after appearing in season one of Netflix's "Bling Empire," which follows the lives of wealthy Asian American socialites in Los Angeles.

In a 2021 interview, Shay told People that she didn't anticipate her success from the reality show.

"I wasn't even expecting to be in front of the camera,” she told People at the time. "I'm very shy and I went along with whatever situation was happening. I was just being me.”

Anna Shay, the heiress who rose to fame on Netflix's 'Bling Empire,' died unexpectedly from a stroke at the age of 62. https://t.co/kITIbr9Ub3 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 5, 2023

Shay's last appearance on "Bling Empire" was in season three, which debuted in October 2022.

She was the daughter of Edward Shay, the founder of American defense and government services contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers, NBC reports. The company's clients include NASA and the United Nations, according to NBC.