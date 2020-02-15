Angry protests erupt in Mexico after woman's gruesome killing

The case has come to personify outrage over the rising incidence of gender-related killings, or femicides.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Angry demonstrations have broken out in Mexico City as hundreds of women protest the gruesome slaying and mutilation of a young woman.

The case of Ingrid Escamilla has come to personify outrage over the rising incidence of gender-related killings, or femicides.

She was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, and indignation grew after some media outlets published horrific photos of her skinned corpse.

CNN reported a 46-year-old man covered in blood was arrested at the scene. He admitted to killing the woman during a heated argument. He allegedly skinned her to remove evidence.

Friday morning, dozens of protesters spray-painted slogans such as "We won't be silenced" on the National Palace.