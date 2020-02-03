Amy Klobuchar dropping out of 2020 presidential race

The Minnesota Senator's decision to suspend her presidential campaign comes just one day before Super Tuesday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is ending her presidential bid, multiple outlets reported on Monday.

The campaign confirmed to CNN she plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden at his Dallas rally Monday night in Texas. That's where she will formally announce the suspension of her campaign on the eve of Super Tuesday.

The decision comes just one day after former South Bend, IN mayor Pete Buttigieg suspended his campaign. Klobuchar spoke at a rally in Salt Lake City Monday morning, just hours before the decision was made public.

Klobuchar announced her presidential campaign in February of 2019. The Minnesota senator generated support from many Democrats as well as a joint endorsement with Sen. Elizabeth Warren from the New York Times.