Amazon reveals week-long Black Friday sale

The world's largest online retailer is previewing the deals it'll be offering for Black Friday this year.

Amazon will officially launch its Black Friday 2020 sale on Friday, Nov. 20.

The Seattle-based company said Monday it will be offering a week's worth of deals through Black Friday, Nov. 27.

The world's largest online retailer said it will have "tens of thousands of deals" for Black Friday on brands including Samsung, Sony, Cuisinart, iRobot, Rivet, Belei, Mario Badescu, DEWALT and Tommy Hilfiger.

The company shared a preview of what shoppers can expect including discounts on Samsung TVs, 40% off select Ninja kitchen products, up to 40% off beauty appliances, up to 30% off Adidas shoes, deals on Amazon devices and more.

From Nov. 26 through Nov. 30, there will also be holiday deals from Amazon's small business partners, including up to 20% off from Amazon Handmade Makers.

Amazon said that its returns window has been extended through Jan. 31, 2021, for most items purchased before the end of the year.

Amazon noted that many of the Black Friday deals will be dropping daily throughout the week and only last for 24 hours or while supplies last.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced shoppers and retailers to rethink their holiday shopping strategies. Most major businesses have been offering a variety of early Black Friday sales throughout the month of November and are encouraging customers to shop online instead of visiting stores in person.

Retailers and carriers have been preparing for an online holiday shopping surge that could tax shipping networks and lead to delivery delays. FedEx and UPS are ramping up their holiday hiring while expanding their weekend operations and asking retailers to use their shipping network when there is more slack.

While Amazon has been growing its own delivery network, it's warning shoppers not to wait until the last minute to buy gifts. Currently, the company delivers more than half of its packages itself, but it still relies on other carriers to get orders to shoppers.