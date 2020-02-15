Amanda Bynes shares new photo after announcing engagement

The former teen star posted an image with her fiancé after she had shared one of their hands wearing rings.

WASHINGTON — Amanda Bynes has apparently shared a new photo of her fiancé shortly after announcing their engagement.

The actress known for her Nickelodeon channel and teen movie classics had posted an image to Instagram on Friday announcing her engagement to the love of her life. She posted another photo on Saturday of herself and "Lover."

The Valentine's Day post of her and her fiancé's hands show both wearing rings, hers featuring a big, fat rectangular-cut diamond. He had a simple, sleek gold band.

"Engaged to tha love of my life," Bynes, 33, says in the caption. The social media post had more than 34,000 likes Saturday afternoon.