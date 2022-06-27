Alligator kills person near Myrtle Beach, police say

Police said the victim was standing near a retention pond when the alligator dragged them in.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina resident is dead after being dragged by an alligator into a retention pond early Friday, authorities said.

At around 11:45 a.m., fire officials and police arrived at the Excalibur Court area near Myrtle Beach for a water rescue, according to the Horry County Police Department's statement.

First responders determined that "an alligator took hold of a neighbor who was near the edge of a retention pond," dragging the person in.

A biologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and a department-contracted alligator removal service determined that the alligator should be euthanized on site.