Alec Baldwin announces death of his mother

Alec Baldwin paid tribute to his mother and praised how she became a champion for breast cancer research over the course of her life.

WASHINGTON — Carol M. Baldwin, the mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin, died Thursday at the age of 92.

Alec Baldwin announced his mother's passing in a statement from their family posted on his Instagram.

"It is with the deepest regret that my family posts the following statement. Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth [Keuchler] and Jane [Sasso], died today in Syracuse, New York. She was 92."

The statement went on to discuss his mother's breast cancer diagnosis in 1991 and how she later joined with a group of Long Island breast cancer support groups to launch a research fund with SUNY Stony Brook.

"With the support of the university’s then president, Shirley Strum Kenny, the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund was opened on the campus at Stony Brook. Another chapter was started some years later in cooperation with SUNY Upstate University. The combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for the cause," the family statement read.

Alec added his own personal statement about watching his mom fight so hard to promote breast cancer research.

“My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments,” Alec stated.

Hailey Bieber, 25, daughter of Stephen Baldwin, shared her uncle's post on her Instagram Story and added "We love you Grandma."