Alabama airline worker killed after being 'ingested into the engine' of a plane

The crew member was killed on Saturday. The NTSB told CBS News that the worker was a member of ground support personnel.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A ground crew employee was killed at Montgomery Regional Airport in Montgomery, Alabama on Saturday, the airport said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told CBS News that a "member of ground support personnel was 'ingested into the engine' of an aircraft while it was parked at the gate with the parking brake set."

It happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The airport identified the victim only as an American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines ground crew employee.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines," said Wade A. Davis, the airport's executive director. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

All flights outbound and inbound at the airport were grounded after the crew member's death.

The Montgomery Regional Airport resumed normal operations at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the AA/Piedmont Airlines employee’s family and ground crew," Davis said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what happened. Passengers were advised to check with their airline carrier for any flight changes.