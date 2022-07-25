Adele's Las Vegas residency is back on after 'heartbreaking' postponement

Adele delayed the originally scheduled residency on the eve of its debut because she said the show wasn't ready for fans.

Adele has announced the rescheduled dates for her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency.

"Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace will now kick off Nov. 18, with shows planned each weekend through March 25, 2023.

The Vegas residency was initially supposed to begin earlier this year, but Adele delayed the run of shows on the eve of its planned debut, announcing that it was because the show simply wasn't ready.

"But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part [to delay the residency], and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one," Adele said in a tweet. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me."

The Las Vegas residency includes 24 rescheduled shows and 8 additional performances. Tickets for the rescheduled and newly added shows will go on sale next month, with priority given to those who previously bought tickets but had them refunded and to those who were waitlisted for the initial Verified Fan Presale on Ticketmaster.