AAA: More than 42.3 million Americans plan to hit the road over Memorial Day weekend

The upcoming holiday weekend is expected to be the busiest travel weekend since 2000, when AAA began tracking holiday travel.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — This year's Memorial Day weekend is expected to be a busy one for travelers, AAA predicted.

The travel experts said an estimated 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, a 7% increase over 2022.

This year, 2.7 million more people will travel for the unofficial start of summer compared to last year, a sign of what’s to come in the months ahead, AAA said on its website.

“This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”

Nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations this Memorial Day, that’s an increase of 11% over last year. Air travel over the holiday weekend is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels, with 170,000 more passengers – or 5.4% more – than in 2019.

Despite high ticket prices, demand for flights is skyrocketing, AAA said. This Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest at airports since 2005.

Memorial Day road trips are up 6% over last year. 37.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations, an increase of more than 2 million. Gas prices are lower this holiday compared to last year, when the national average was more than $4 a gallon.

Despite the lower prices at the pump, car travel this holiday will be shy of pre-pandemic numbers by about 500,000 travelers.