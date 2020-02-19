88-year-old crossing guard struck and killed by car while protecting two kids

The 88-year-old retired banker worked as a school crossing guard to give back to his Kansas community.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 88-year-old school crossing guard is being hailed as a hero after he was struck and killed outside of a Kansas City Catholic school while protecting two boys who were trying to cross the road .

The Kansas City, Kansas Police confirmed crosswalk guard Bob Nill was hit by a black sedan Tuesday morning. Nill was then transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to FOX4, Nill served in the Coast Guard and retired from a career in banking, but had been working at Christ the King Elementary School to give back to his community.

"He loved the children. The children loved him. They called him Mr. Bob," Cathy Fithian, principal of Christ the King Parish School, told KMBC.

Nill's popularity was on display last Friday when the crossing guard received Valentine's Day cards and gifts from students.

"He was always so worried about kids' safety. When there was ice on the sidewalk, he’d come up and tell us in the school so we could come up and make sure the kids wouldn't fall. He always thought about the kids more than himself," Fithian told KCUR.

Just before the incident, Nill told a third and fifth grader preparing to cross the street to stop, just before the car struck him, according to eyewitness reports.

The driver who hit Nill remained on scene and was transported to the hospital for treatment and to talk with investigators, police said.