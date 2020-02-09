Extra $300 unemployment benefits approved for 44 states

Delaware, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey and South Dakota are six states who have either not applied, or have yet to be accepted for the program.

Editor's note: The video above is from Aug. 8, 2020.

As Congress continues to work to provide additional funding for individuals and businesses still feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is now allowing states to apply for upwards of $300 per week to help unemployed citizens.

So far, 44 states have applied and been approved for FEMA's Lost Wages Assistance. Delaware, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey and South Dakota are the six states who have either not applied, or have yet to be accepted for the program.

Some states have already started sending out the additional unemployment benefits.

On Aug. 8, President Donald Trump made $44 billion from FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund available to provide assistance to Americans who are unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump made the move after talks on Captiol Hill collapsed and the weekly $600 unemployment payments expired at the end of July.

The following states have been approved for the additional $300 per week unemployment benefits.