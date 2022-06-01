With only a few days left before the world rings in the new year, here are 23 things to follow in 2023.

WASHINGTON — From a king's coronation to a centennial anniversary for a Hollywood giant, there are plenty of world and national events to look forward to in 2023.

With only a few days left before the world rings in the new year, here are 23 things to follow in 2023.

23 things to look forward to in 2023

Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime

On the heels of her return to music, Rihanna is set to take the Super Bowl halftime stage in February. The National Football League announced in September that the Barbadian singer would headline the show at Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna recently released a single for Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," her first solo song in 6 years.

With sales of more than 250 million records worldwide, Rihanna ranks as one of the best-selling female artists ever. Her last album was 2016's "Anti."

King Charles III's coronation

King Charles III will be crowned on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony that will embrace the past but look to the modern world after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The last time the world witnessed a British royal coronation was in 1953, so for many, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned alongside her husband.

The Imperial State Crown will be used during the service, which many speculate will be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed his late mother.

The ceremony traditionally takes place some months after the monarch’s accession to the throne, providing time to mourn his predecessor and organize the event.

The Walt Disney Company's centennial

The company that started it all with a famous mouse celebrates 100 years in February 2023.

Disney revealed its big plans to commemorate the milestone in 2021, which includes an exhibit at the Franklin Insitute in Philadelphia honoring the company's rich history and legacy.

The exhibit will feature historical collections and artifacts from the company's archives as well as a 15,000-square feet immersive collection showcasing characters and stories from the last century.

Warner Brother's centennial anniversary

The Walt Disney Company isn't the only Hollywood pioneer celebrating the big 100 in 2023. Warner Bros. celebrates its centennial anniversary in April 2023 and has planned extensive festivities.

With the "celebrating every story" campaign, Warner Bros. debuted a new logo and a series of special programs, such as a three-part documentary about the company's history on HBO Max, Variety reports.

OSIRIS-REX first NASA mission to collect samples from an asteroid

The OSIRIS-REX NASA mission is set to return to Earth with its exploration results of the asteroid Bennu in 2023. Launched in 2016, the spacecraft has already gathered a wealth of data about the asteroid, including its composition and surface features.

In Sept. 2023, the craft is set to return with samples from the asteroid. The samples are expected to provide insights into the early solar system as the asteroid has undergone little geological change from the time of formation.

It will be the first U.S. spacecraft to return samples from an asteroid.

FIFA's Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia

Soccer fever isn't over, as the Women's World Cup is set to take place in New Zealand and Australia, just seven months after the men's World Cup wrapped up.

The event, held from Jul. 20 to Aug. 20, features 32 teams from around the world. The host countries, New Zealand and Australia, will be joined by teams from Asia, Africa, North and South America, and Europe.

Team USA is the defending champions and has earned four titles at the tournament.

"The Little Mermaid" live-action remake

Disney's live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" is set to hit theaters in 2023.

Rob Marshall is directing the film, featuring music from the original animated movie and new songs written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Halle Bailey, one half of the music duo Chloe x Halle, stars as the mermaid princess who dreams of living on land. Jonah Hauer-King stars as Prince Eric, the prince who falls in love with Ariel.

The film features an all-star cast, including Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

Highly anticipated movies

2023 is shaping up to be a great year for movie fans, with several highly anticipated films set to hit theaters.

"Dune: Part Two," the sequel to the 2021 film, will continue the epic story of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he fights to control the desert planet Arrakis. "John Wick: Chapter 4," the latest installment in the popular action franchise, is also set to premiere next year.

"Barbie," the comedy film based on the iconic doll and directed by Greta Gerwig, will premiere in the summer of 2023. Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie, the movie will be the toy's first live-action movie.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the latest chapter in the adventure series, is possibly the last time fans of the franchise can admire Harrison Ford donning the iconic hat and whip.

With so many exciting movies to watch, 2023 is sure to be a great year at the box office.

Eurovision 2023

The 67th edition of the annual Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool in the United Kingdom. Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition, which normally would mean Ukraine would host the competition this year. However, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine that isn't possible, so the global event will be in the UK.

In 2021, 183 million people tuned in to watch the televised competition.

Major concert tours

It's shaping up to be quite the impressive year for concert tours. Several major performers including Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Janet Jackson will all be launching tours in 2023 for the first time in years.

And while there's yet to be an official announcement or tour dates, Beyoncé seemingly confirmed back in October that she's going on tour in summer 2023.

Social security increase

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023.

The cost-of-living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, according to the Social Security Administration.

ICC's Men's Cricket World Cup

The Cricket World Cup in 2023 is a highly anticipated event for cricket fans worldwide.

The tournament, which takes place every four years, will feature some of the best teams in the world competing for the coveted trophy. The event will take place in India, where crowds are expected to fill the stands to watch their favorite teams battle it out on the pitch.

England won the last Cricket World Cup in 2019 and is the defending champions. The event, happening in October and November 2023, will be the first time the event is entirely held in India.

MLB changes

Major League Baseball will be introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport.

MLB hopes the pitch clock can help reduce the average time of a nine-inning game.

A solar eclipse visible from the western U.S.

On Oct. 14, 2023, a solar eclipse will be visible from parts of North and South America and the eastern Pacific Ocean.

This eclipse, known as an annular solar eclipse, will occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, blocking out most of the Sun's light and creating a "ring" effect.

Peak TV shows return

"The Mandalorian," the popular Star Wars spin-off Disney Plus series, is set to return for a new season in 2023. Joining the line-up of TV shows returning next year are Apple TV's "Ted Lasso" and Netflix's "Outer Banks."

"Succession" is also set to return in 2023 with its fourth season.

TV show reboots

The beloved sitcom "That '70s Show" is making a comeback next year. Netflix's "That '90s Show" focuses on the original cast's children. The reboot will bring back many original cast members too, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Netflix is also set to release a live-action adaptation of the popular animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" in 2023. The original series followed the adventures of a young boy named Aang, who is the Avatar, the master of all four elements.

25th anniversary of James Cameron's "Titanic."

In 2023, "Titanic," the epic romance film directed by James Cameron, will celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The film, released in 1997, became a global phenomenon, breaking box office records and winning 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

According to Deadline, the film is being remastered for a theatrical re-release in Feb. 2023. "Titanic" remains one of the most popular and enduring films, and its anniversary is sure to bring back some nostalgia.

Polaris Dawn

In March 2023, Polaris Dawn, a private space company, is set to conduct the first commercial spacewalk.

The spacewalk is expected to be a significant milestone in the growing field of space tourism, and it is sure to be a major event in 2023. The space industry is closely watching Polaris Dawn's commercial spacewalk, and it is expected to pave the way for more such ventures in the future.

Broadway's big goodbye to "The Phantom of the Opera"

In 2023, "The Phantom of the Opera," the long-running Broadway musical, is set to have its final performance.

The musical — a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts — will now play its final Broadway performance on April 16. When it closes, it will have played 13,981 performances.

Grand opening of Super Nintendo World in Hollywood

In 2023, Super Nintendo World, a land based on the popular Nintendo video game franchise, is scheduled to open at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The park, the first Super Nintendo World in the U.S., will feature attractions and rides based on the popular Nintendo franchise Super Mario. It will transcend realms as guests pass through the iconic green pipe to get to the Mushroom Kingdom.

New iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy

In 2023, both Apple and Samsung are expected to release their latest smartphones, the iPhone 15 and the Samsung Galaxy.

Details about the new devices are currently scarce, but rumors and leaks suggest that both phones will feature upgrades and new features.

India set to surpass China as the most populous country

India is expected to pass China as the most populous country in the world, according to a United Nations report.

IBM debuts a 1,000+ qubit quantum computer

In 2023, IBM is set to debut its latest quantum computer, which will have more than 1,000 qubits.

IBM's new quantum computer, "Condor," is expected to be one of the most powerful machines of its kind, and it will be capable of tackling complex problems beyond the capabilities of classical computers.