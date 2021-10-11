55th CMA Awards: Winners list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 55th Country Music Association Awards was held Wednesday night. Here is a list of all the nominees and winners. Winners appear in bold.
Entertainer of the Year
- Eric Church
- Winner: Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Winner: Carly Pearce
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Winner: Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Winner: Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Winner: Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
- Winner: Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Mickey Guyton
- HARDY
Album of the Year
- "29" - Carly Pearce
- "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen
- "Heart" - Eric Church
- "Skeletons" - Brothers Osborne
- Winner: "Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
- "Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown
- "Hell Of A View" - Eric Church
- "One Night Standards" - Ashley McBryde
- Winner: "Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton
- "The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett
Song of the Year
- "Forever After All" - Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
- "Hell Of A View" - Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
- "One Night Standards" - Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
- "The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
- Winner: "Starting Over" - Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
Musical Event of the Year
- "Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
- "Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
- "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home") Elle King & Miranda Lambert
- "Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown
- Winner: "half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Music Video of the Year
- "Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
- "Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown
- "Gone" - Dierks Bentley
- Winner: "half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
- "Younger Me" - Brothers Osborne
Musician of the Year
- Winner: Jenee Fleenor - Fiddle
- Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar
- Aaron Sterling - Drums
- Ilya Toshinskiy - Banjo
- Derek Wills - Guitar