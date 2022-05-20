2 Secret Service agents sent home from South Korea after drunken incident, agency confirms

The agency said the two officers have been placed on administrative leave.

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service is bringing home two agents from South Korea as President Joe Biden visits the peninsula, following an "off duty incident that may constitute potential violations," the agency confirmed.

According to multiple reports, the agents became intoxicated while off duty and ultimately were involved in an altercation with a taxi driver who reported the incident to local police.

"The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees which may constitute potential policy violations," said Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the Secret Service. "The individuals will be immediately returned back to their post of duty and placed on administrative leave."

According to the Secret Service, only one of the agents was investigated by police following the incident, but no charges were filed.

Guglielmi added that the incident left "no impact" on Biden's trip to the peninsula.

"We have very strict protocols and policies for all employees and we hold ourselves to the highest professional standards," he said. "Given this is an active administrative personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."

The visit Friday with South Korea's newly-elected President Yoon Suk Yeol is a nod to one of Biden's key domestic priorities of increasing the supply of computer chips.

A semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of autos, kitchen appliances and other goods, causing higher inflation worldwide and crippling Biden's public approval among U.S. voters.

The Secret Service hiccup comes nearly 10 years after 13 agents were suspected of heavy drinking and soliciting prostitutes in Cartagena, Colombia while prepping for a trip for then-President Barack Obama.