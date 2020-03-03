14 states voted on Super Tuesday. Here are the results so far.

In the race to challenge President Trump later this year, Joe Biden won eight states as polls closed around the U.S. but Bernie Sanders took the biggest, California.

WASHINGTON — Millions of voters in 14 states from Maine to California headed to the polls on Super Tuesday, a day rich with delegates in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The race is potentially shaping up as a contest between two starkly different visions for the party's future and a November face-off with President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, 34 percent or 1,357 delegates will be up for grabs across the country including: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Before Super Tuesday only 155 delegates were allotted between Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, which have already voted.

In order to win on the first ballot at the convention, a Democratic candidate would need 1,991 delegates.

Once results start rolling in, we'll add them below. Until then, each state will have the time polls close and the number of delegates up for grabs.

Virginia

Projected winner: Biden

- 99 delegates total available

- Polls closed at 7 p.m. EST

Vermont

Projected winners: Sanders (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)

- 16 delegates total available

- Polls closed at 7 p.m. EST

North Carolina

Projected winners: Biden (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)

- 110 delegates total available

- Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. EST

American Samoa

Projected winner: Mike Bloomberg, according to NBC, ABC and CNN.

- 6 delegates total available

Alabama

Projected winners: Biden (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)

- 52 delegates available

- Polls closed at 7 p.m. CST

Maine

Projected winner: Trump

- 24 delegates available

- Polls closed at 8 p.m. EST

Massachusetts

Projected winners: Biden (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)

- 91 delegates available

- Polls closed at 8 p.m. EST

Oklahoma

Projected winners: Biden (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)

- 37 delegates available

- Polls closed at 7 p.m. CST

Arkansas

Projected winners: Biden (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)

- 31 delegates available

- Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. CST

Colorado

Projected winners: Sanders (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)

- 67 delegates available

- Polls closed at 7 p.m. MST

Tennessee

Projected winners: Biden (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)

- 64 delegates available

- Polls were originally scheduled to close at close 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST, however some were staying open later due to deadly tornadoes that tore through the state on Tuesday.

Texas

Projected winner: Trump

- 288 delegates available

- Polls closed at 7 p.m. CST

Minnesota

Projected winner: Biden

- 75 delegates available

- Polls closed at 8 p.m. CST

Utah

Projected winners: Sanders (Democratic) and Trump (Republican)

- 29 delegates available

- Polls closed at 8 p.m. MST

California

Projected winners: Sanders (Democratic)