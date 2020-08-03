13-year-old dead, 5 others injured in Baltimore-area gunfire

A 13-year-old boy was killed and four other children were injured in a shooting as they left a Maryland shopping center.

Baltimore County police say a 19-year-old man also was injured when gunfire broke out shortly after midnight Sunday in Rosedale.

Ricky Forehand was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief Melissa Hyatt says the injured include two 12-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

They are expected to survive their injuries and one has been released from the hospital.

Investigators said the victims were approached by several suspects while leaving an event at the Triple Threat Elite Dance studio.

"This level of violence is unacceptable. We had children that were shot last night," Hyatt said. “And an adolescent lost his life for some senseless and unknown reason.”

"An altercation ensued and then multiple shots were fired toward the group," Hyatt said.