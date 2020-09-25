"Mr. Millersville" retires

After nearly 40-years with his involvement in the local community and university, Steven DiGuiseppe retires.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Nearly four decades, Steven DiGuiseppe had something to do with Millersville University and the surrounding community and over the nearly 40-years, Steven has touched many lives. Enough that, Thursday afternoon, dozens decked their vehicles out and paraded down North George Street in Millersville, Lancaster County.

“We wanted to pay him back, just a small bit, and have one for him. It’s great to see how many peoples lives he’s touched while he was here at Millersville," Meghan Dinges, Millersville University Director of Advancement Information Services.

Dozens of people decked their vehicles out and paraded down North George Street in Millersville, Lancaster County, and drove past the Duncan Alumni House. The place DiGuiseppe, a.k.a "Mr. Millersville" worked for nearly the last 30 years.

“Oh, of course it’s tugging at the heart strings. It’s very humbling and very nice," said DiGuiseppe, Millersville University Assistant Vice President of Advancement.

Happy Retirement to “Mr. Millersville,” Steven DiGuiseppe!



Sadly, COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 Millersville parade next month. The very parade Steven started 23 years ago. People from @millersvilleu, community and friends honored him with his own parade. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/BxQim2zZbu — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) September 24, 2020

"Mr. Millersville's" favorite holiday is Christmas and those closest to him knew to bring the holiday decorations out just a tad early.

“Retirement has always got a mix of excitement and anxiety about what comes next in life. Just being able to give Steve is celebratory sendoff is very exciting," said Alice McMurry, Millersville University Associate Vice President of Advancement.

DiGuiseppe dedicated himself to everything Millersville, hence the name. He first became a Marauder graduating with a degree in Elementary Education in 1982 then becoming the Alumni Services Director in 1991.

Safe to say, "Mr. Millersville" has been apart of Millersville for three quarters of his life being involved in the community and the university, including the Millersville Community Parade which DiGuiseppe started in 1997 but was cancelled this year because of COVID-19. Though, that didn't stop people from coming out to honor "Mr. Millersville with his own retirement parade. It's the smiles and the interaction that made is commitment priceless.

DiGuiseppe says “You like to see smiles. You like to see people coming back. You like to see people having a good time and that’s been one of my mottos. In my work, my job. I’ve worked with a lot of alumni, and with a lot of donors and just to make people happy just excited about coming back to their alma-mater. Coming back to the borough each year for the parade. That’s what it’s all been about.”

But the million dollar question is what's next for a man who keeps himself quite busy.

DiGuiseppe said, “Wow, the loaded question. Right now, I’m leaving myself open ended. Not sure where to go yet but I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”