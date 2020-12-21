Moderna adds to COVID-19 vaccine count in Pennsylvania, but there are still not enough doses to go around

With Moderna now approved along with Pfizer, Pennsylvania expects 228,225 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine week. That's 130,725 more than it received last week.

But, there is still not enough vaccine to go around and the doses are taking time to trickle into hospitals.

As of Monday only 17,700 health care workers had been vaccinated, despite Pennsylvania receiving 97,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week. That's because the PA Department of Health said hospitals can only give vaccinations as they receive the doses and the doses didn't arrive until the end of the week.

"They arrived really throughout last week. So, it's not like 97,500 doses arrived on Monday. Actually the majority arrived late Thursday, even maybe Friday," said Dr. Rachel Levine.

The state has been warning everyone it could take 'months' before manufacturers produce enough vaccine to immunize the general public, with projections looking to spring or summer. The state has said it only receives estimates each week on how many doses Pennsylvania will receive each week.

This week Pennsylvania expects 198,000 doses of Moderna and 30,225 more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech for a total of 228,225 vaccinations. That is a 130,725 increase over the amount of doses it received last week, when only Pfizer was approved by the FDA.

Frontline health care workers are being given first priority for the vaccinations under the state's 3-phased rollout. Next in line are skilled nursing facilities, which could see the vaccine as soon as Monday.

"Beginning next week the federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens will start on site COVID-19 vaccination services for residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities across the state," asid Dr. Levine.

The general public is not expected to receive the vaccine at this time until spring or summer due to overwhelming demand and low supply.

Therefore, health officials are reminding everyone to follow all safety guidelines such as wearing masks and social distancing to assure the holidays will not lead to an explosion of cases at already strained hospitals.