Teen missing from Ortanna

State Police search last night did not found missing 13 year old Liam Warner

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 13 year-old boy is missing from his home in Ortanna, Adams County. Liam Chase Warner, 13, was last seen outside of his home address of 20 Second Street in Hamiltonban Township, Adams County around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

State Police were contacted at approximately 10:05 p.m. and conducted an extensive search, according to a press release issued early this morning.

Warner is a white male, about 4'2 tall, weighing about 65 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black coat, dark blue jeans and blue tennis shoes. His last known direction of travel was not known.