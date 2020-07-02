x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

news

Harrisburg Police look for missing teen

16 year old Alyssa Terry was reported missing on February 6th
Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are searching for a teen who was reported missing on Thursday. 

Police say Alyssa Terry was reported missing from her home on Thursday afternoon. 

Terry is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a yellow fleece with "Atlantic City" on the front. 

Police think she may have run away the Carlisle area or to Montgomery County, Maryland. i

If anyone has information on Terry's whereabouts is asked to call Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900, and ask to speak to a city detective. A tip can also be submitted through the CRIMEWATCH website.