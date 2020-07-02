Harrisburg Police look for missing teen

16 year old Alyssa Terry was reported missing on February 6th

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are searching for a teen who was reported missing on Thursday.

Police say Alyssa Terry was reported missing from her home on Thursday afternoon.

Terry is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a yellow fleece with "Atlantic City" on the front.

Police think she may have run away the Carlisle area or to Montgomery County, Maryland. i