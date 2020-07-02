Harrisburg Police look for missing teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are searching for a teen who was reported missing on Thursday.
Police say Alyssa Terry was reported missing from her home on Thursday afternoon.
Terry is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a yellow fleece with "Atlantic City" on the front.
Police think she may have run away the Carlisle area or to Montgomery County, Maryland. i
If anyone has information on Terry's whereabouts is asked to call Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900, and ask to speak to a city detective. A tip can also be submitted through the CRIMEWATCH website.