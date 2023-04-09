Maryland swimmer who disappeared in Rehoboth Beach surf found dead

Police say no foul play is suspected in this case.

Example video title will go here for this video

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Rehoboth Beach Police say a missing Maryland swimmer last seen Sunday was found dead Monday morning.

Police say a body was found just before 6 a.m. Investigators identified the body as that of 31-year-old Richard A. Boateng of Savage, Maryland once they arrived on the scene.

Police began searching for Boateng after receiving 911 calls Sunday evening. Members of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Delaware State Police Aviation Unit and the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife all participated in a joint search of the water and beach north and south of the area around Rehoboth Avenue, where Boateng was last seen.

A forensic investigator from the Division of Forensic Science responded to the scene and the body was removed from the water on Monday. A death investigation is now underway. It's being conducted by the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.