After 809 days, boy gets to go home for the first time

Two-year-old Ace is one of the longest staying patients in recent years at Children's Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. On Wednesday, he was able to go home.

MINNEAPOLIS — On June 6, 2021, Azhane McCormick went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Ace, was given .08% to survive. On top of him being in the NICU, doctors discovered he had a rare disease called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome

Doctors say Ace's connective tissues are weaker than most, and he is prone to bruising and injury. 

"We were worried about him for a long time, and we were afraid this day wouldn't come," Children's Minnesota nurse practitioner Stacy Reller said. 

Reller was apart of the team that provided specialty care for Ace for 809 days. They helped teach his mom and his dad, Antwan Askaw how to care for him for when he was able to go home. 

"It's like a really big learning experience because I never expected this to happen but he’s making it," Askaw said. 

Ace is described by his mother as her "little loudmouth lion." McCormick says he is a miracle. He is her miracle. 

"I get to go home and hold my baby, and I even just teared up putting him in a car seat," McCormick said. 

