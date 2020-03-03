Millersville University earns "Storm Ready" status as we near severe weather season

As we round out a dud of a Winter, Millersville University became the seventh university in Pennsylvania to earn "Storm Ready" status and hosted Skywarn Spotters

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. - Millersville University became the seventh university in Pennsylvania to earn "Storm Ready" designation by the National Weather Service. It means the university has programs in place to both prepare and respond to severe weather events of all types during all times of the year.

On the same day, the university played host to SkyWarn Spotter Training. The training serves as a tool for both the National Weather Service and residents alike. Locals are trained on how to spot storms and how to properly measure and record all types of weather data for the National Weather Service. In turn, provides vital information to the NWS both in real time forecasting and in data analysis as well.

Both events assure the Millersville area is now a safer place heading towards severe weather season.

For more information on becoming a Weather Ready nation with the Storm Ready program, head to the program's website.