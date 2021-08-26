Milk Crate Challenge fails have swept social media. Here is what local medical professionals have to say about it

Spoiler alert: Don't participate.

We've seen it over and over again.

Someone attempts to make their way up a pyramid of milk crates. Their body shakes while steadying on the top crate and then they take a fall that looks painful.

The Milk Crate Challenge is the latest viral phenomenon to take social media by storm. Originating on TikTok, the challenge has received millions of views.

Michael Vay, an orthopedic surgeon with WellSpan Health says don't participate in the challenge because it could resort to serious bodily injury in lower extremity areas when you fall from a significant height.

"Depending on how you fall you could hurt any part of your body," says Vay. "The force of the ground drives up into your body, so it could be your foot, your ankle, your leg, your knee."

However, Vay says if you choose to join, make sure to practice on a balanced and stable surface. He says when trying a new movement or stunt, people should gradually earn their way to difficult maneuvers which participants are failing to do.

"Unfortunately, I think social media contributes to that a lot," says Vay. "It doesn't show all the training that led up to their ability to do that movement."

Vay says he hasn't seen any patients that have been injured from the challenge, but people should avoid it.