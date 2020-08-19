Members 1st Federal Credit Union announces redesigned look, new headquarters in Cumberland County

Members 1st Federal Credit Union announced its redesigned look at the site of its future headquarters in Cumberland County on Tuesday.

Members 1st Federal Credit Union announced its redesigned look at the site of its future headquarters in Cumberland County on Tuesday.

Representatives from the credit union, including President & CEO George Nahodil and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Relationship Officer Mike Wilson, were present from the announcement.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Members 1st Federal Credit Union held a press conference at the site of its future headquarters in Cumberland County.

From the credit union’s humble beginnings in 1950 that started off with nine people putting money into a pot, evolving into NSD Mechanicsburg Federal Credit Union with a desk and small counter at the Naval Supply Depot, to its nearly 60 branches throughout seven counties in Central PA, Members 1st has always been a place where members come first. From that humble start, the credit union has grown to a full-service financial institution with nearly half a million members and over $5.3 billion in assets.

This new building marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Members 1st. In 1997, Members 1st built its current headquarters located in the Rossmoyne Business Center. Thanks to the trust and commitment of its member-owners, the credit union is undergoing construction on a new headquarters to improve efficiencies as it continues to be mindful of members’ dollars. The credit union felt it was important to remain in its roots of Cumberland County, where it all began 70 years ago at the Naval Supply Depot.

“We are currently spread across multiple buildings which is neither efficient nor collaborative,” said President & CEO George Nahodil. “We believe selling our current buildings and consolidating into one facility is the most fiscally responsible option, with an expense-neutral end-result.”

Members 1st has sold two out of four buildings in the Rossmoyne Business Center and plans to sell the remaining two before moving to its new campus. The credit union is happy to continue supporting local businesses and partnering with them on this headquarters project. East Lampeter Township’s Greenfield Architects was hired for the building’s design and Mowery Construction in Silver Spring Township has been contracted to oversee construction.

The reveal of a full brand evolution for Members 1st was also announced at today’s press conference. This evolution gives an enhanced look and feel to the credit union’s brand, but this is not the first time Members 1st is changing the way it looks. Over the years, Members 1st has evolved along with its membership. In 1972, the name DAFCU (Defense Activities Federal Credit Union) was officially adopted and the first branch office opened at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle. The name evolved once again to Members 1st in 1994 to reflect the growing field of membership.

This time, the redesigned look and feel represents feedback Members 1st received from five generations of members and over 5,000 hours of research over the last three years. The new look includes more bold, vibrant colors and imagery to emphasize the credit union’s warmth, humor and emotion.

“Since 1950, our member-owners have been an integral part of the success story of Members 1st and that remains true today,” said Nahodil. “We owe everything to them, so we are celebrating this year by making changes that will enhance our offerings to better meet their needs.”

The credit union shared that this is not just about changing its look, launching a new app or updating its website.

“We are taking it to the next level on the digital front and adding a layer of personalization and sophistication to everything we do,” said Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Relationship Officer Mike Wilson. “Whether you are in one of our branches, on our app or website, or talking to one of our Customer Service representatives on the phone, members are receiving the same, great, personalized member service they have enjoyed with us for as long as they have been a member.”

Members 1st has created an innovative MyConcierge™ service that can provide a higher level of convenience by making its associates available across multiple delivery channels. Members will have access to a personal, local, dedicated point of contact to assist them with navigating the details of spending, saving and planning for the future – their go-to financial expert right through the Members 1st mobile app.

“The evolution includes enhancements to our website, online banking platform and mobile app, all complete with the redesigned look,” said Wilson. “These changes are a testament to our commitment to blend innovative technology with an unparalleled member experience delivered by our local associates. As the world evolves, we realize the need for evolution to better meet our members’ needs through technology and enhanced security.”

Members 1st understands that many members prefer doing their banking face to face, so the credit union remains focused on expanding its in-person footprint. Today, there are nearly 60 branch locations across Central PA in seven counties with plans to expand into Berks County and Lehigh County. Earlier this year, new branches were opened in Denver to add to the Lancaster County service area. In June, the credit union added a new branch on Eisenhower Boulevard in Dauphin County which features an all-new design, complete with digital and touchscreen technology that will provide a fully customized experience. Members 1st sees this as a prototype for new technologies in future branches.