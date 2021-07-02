Medical professionals volunteer to prepare for mass vaccinations

The South Central Task Force and Medical Reserve Corps hope to aid in a rapid vaccine distribution to slow the spread of COVID-19.

LANCASTER, Pa. — As many Pennsylvanians wait for the next group of eligible people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the South Central Taskforce and the Medical Reserve Corps are wasting no time in aiding in vaccine distribution.

"There's just not a lot of people out there to help put shots in arms and that's what these medical reserves are helping out with," said Duane Hagelgans, public information officer for the South Central Task Force.

According to Hagelgans, over 400 medical professionals consisting of doctors, nurses, EMTs, and paramedics have been training and distributing vaccines to those who need it now and in the near future.

"Right now they're going through an extensive amount of training, they're also helping get set up with where the vaccines are needed so that's health care facilities, nursing homes, long term facilities and also creating lists of other people that are in the next level to get vaccinations so the 1b's."

These volunteers are eager to help those in need and say it's one step closer to a light at the end of the tunnel.