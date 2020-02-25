McDonald's offers fans chance to win Golden Shamrock Shake valued at nearly $100,000

The shake is made with 18k gold and real diamonds.

Following the nationwide, limited-time return of the Shamrock Shake® and introduction of the new OREO® Shamrock McFlurry®, McDonald’s is continuing to celebrate 50 years of Shamrock fandom by unveiling the Golden Shamrock Shake in honor of the icon’s golden anniversary.

Valued at almost $100,000*, the Golden Shamrock Shake is a hand-crafted, luxurious cup made with high-polish 18K gold and precious stones, designed to perfectly hold minty-green, Shamrock Shake deliciousness. The dazzling details include 50 green emeralds and white diamonds — representing 50 years of Shamrock Shake flavor and delicious whipped topping — as well as 50 yellow diamonds in each of the Golden Arches for 50 years of being a fan fave at McDonald’s.

Going once, going twice…starting today, Shamrock Shake enthusiasts will have the chance to win the Golden Shamrock Shake by placing a bid at the Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) eBay for Charity page, with the opening bid starting at just $1. Since sales from the Shamrock Shake helped start the very first Ronald McDonald House in 1974, all proceeds from the winning bid will go to support RMHC in its mission to help families with ill or injured children stay close to the resources they need during difficult times.

The Golden Shamrock Shake Auction Details:

Condition: New and in “mint” condition; developed exclusively for 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake

New and in “mint” condition; developed exclusively for 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake Appraised Value: Nearly $100,000*; featuring a total of 150 diamonds and precious stones

Nearly $100,000*; featuring a total of 150 diamonds and precious stones Auction Begins: Tues. February 25 at 5:00 a.m. ET

Tues. February 25 at 5:00 a.m. ET Auction Ends: Fri. March 6 at 5:00 a.m. ET

Fri. March 6 at 5:00 a.m. ET Starting Bid: $1

$1 Beneficiary: All proceeds from the winning bid will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC)

“The Shamrock Shake holds a special place in the history of Ronald McDonald House Charities, and we’re excited to partner with McDonald’s as they celebrate 50 years of this iconic favorite,” said Chief Marketing and Development Officer, RMHC, Kelly Dolan. “The Golden Shamrock Shake auction is an exciting way to support our mission and help keep even more families together and near the medical care their child needs, when they need it most. We’re grateful for the generous bidders who participate.”

The Golden Shamrock Shake is the most lavish way to enjoy Shamrock Season, and no design element was overlooked. A team of seasoned jewelers spent over 140 hours bringing this memorable item to life with significant attention to detail such as hand-placed jewels and 18K gold.

“Tradition calls for a 50th anniversary to be celebrated with gold, so we wanted to create an item that not only represented this milestone, but our delicious Shamrock Shake,” said McDonald’s Vice President of U.S. Communications, Dave Tovar. “We invite all our fans to join us in this celebration as we cheers to 50 delicious years with the Golden Shamrock Shake and help raise funds for RMHC and its incredible cause.”

One More Way To Win The Golden Shamrock!

To make this season extra lucky, McDonald’s is also giving customers the chance to win a Golden Shamrock Shake. Starting today, February 25, fans who purchase a Shamrock Shake or an OREO® Shamrock McFlurry via Mobile Order & Pay in the McDonald’s App through March 6 will automatically be entered to win the lucky, one-of-a-kind piece. Visit GoldenShamrockShake.com for Sweepstakes details**.

#ShamrockShakeSZN comes every year, but the Golden Shamrock Shake is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the shake’s golden anniversary. Get in on the gold today by placing a bid at the RMHC eBay for Charity page or by ordering a craveable and delicious Shamrock Shake or new OREO® Shamrock McFlurry on Mobile Order & Pay on the McDonald’s Global Mobile App today!