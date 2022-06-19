Master P in Williamsport to discuss drug prevention after losing his daughter to an overdose

The retired popular hip-hop artist stopped in Williamsport Sunday to discuss drug prevention after losing his daughter to an overdose just a few weeks ago.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Retired hip-hop rapper and entrepreneur Percy Miller, more commonly known as Master P, made a stop in Williamsport to talk about drug addiction. This comes just a few weeks after he lost his 29-year-old daughter, Tytyana Miller, to an overdose.

"I know my daughter is up there looking down, smiling and shining knowing we are not going to let her name die in vain. We are going to celebrate her," said Master P.

Master P also listened as many former addicts or people who lost loved ones to overdose spoke.

"We are dealing with this all over the world. Substance abuse and mental illness. We are trying to kill this disease with love and it is so important to hear these testimonies and these stories," said Master P.

"The grief never goes away, especially when you lose a child. Master P said, 'I didn't go to my daughter's funeral, I went to my funeral'," said Carolyn Miele, Williamsport.

Carolyn Miele runs a local foundation known as Saving Lives for Zachary. She lost her son Zachary to an overdose six years ago.

"It is to help raise awareness, decrease the stigma, and provide education to the community about opioids, drug addiction, and what we can do as a community to come together to decrease the deaths that we are seeing," said Miele.

According to the West Branch Drug and Alcohol Commission, more than 50 people died from an overdose in Lycoming County over the past two years. Master P hopes his visit to Williamsport can help save lives.

"To be able to be here making that change and going through that process, this is a great start to go from Williamsport to the world," said Master P.

If you or a loved one is struggling with drug addiction, there are a number of resources in Lycoming County that can provide help. You can learn more by clicking here.