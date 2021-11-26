Martial arts instructor arrested for sexual assault of a juvenile

On multiple occasions, the instructor took the victim to his Alexandria home during instructional periods where he sexually assaulted the victim.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Detectives announced that they have arrested 35-year-old Kai Rendon, a martial arts instructor, for multiple sexual assaults against a juvenile.

The Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad was notified on Nov. 24 after the victim told a parent that they were sexually assaulted by Mr. Rendon on several occasions since the summer.

Detectives determined Kai Rendon, of Alexandria, was a martial arts instructor at Potomac Kempo located at 5958 Kingstowne Center, in Kingstowne, Virginia. On multiple occasions, Rendon took the victim to his Alexandria home during instructional sessions where he sexually assaulted the victim, according to police.

On Wednesday night, Fairfax County Police arrested and charged Rendon with three counts of carnal knowledge and three counts of indecent liberties by a custodian. Rendon is currently being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Rendon worked at Potomac Kempo in Kingstowne, VA from Jan. 2019 to Nov. 2021. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or who believes Rendon had inappropriate contact with them or their child to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Victim specialists from the Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the identified victim receives appropriate resources and assistance.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE.